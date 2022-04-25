RUssland has declared 40 German diplomats “undesirable persons” and thus ordered their expulsion. The German ambassador in Moscow received a letter of protest against Berlin’s unfriendly policy and against the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats at the beginning of April, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced. According to information from the German Press Agency, the number corresponds to about a third of the German diplomatic corps in Russia.

