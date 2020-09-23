Moscow ranked 32nd in the ranking of the world’s 100 leading innovation clusters in 2020. On Wednesday, September 23, reports portal mayor and government of the capital.

According to Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, the rating of innovative clusters has been published since 2017. According to him, in three years the Russian capital has risen by 25 positions in it.

“This became possible thanks to systematic measures to support the development of innovative companies and projects, including subsidies, training, business incubators, partnerships between business and the scientific sector,” said the deputy mayor.

Efimov added that Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Beijing and San Jose were included in the top five of the rating. Moscow is close to Singapore, Minneapolis and Philadelphia. At the same time, the Russian capital is ahead of Stockholm, Melbourne, Toronto and Zurich.

The head of the department of entrepreneurship and innovative development, Alexei Fursin, said that the Moscow innovation cluster appeared in the capital in 2018. Since that time, he said, he has united more than 17 thousand innovative organizations from Moscow and other regions of Russia, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises.

When compiling the rating, the authors of the Global Innovation Index analyzed the number of patent applications and the number of scientific publications in the databases of the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Web of Science. According to the head of the department of economic policy and development of the city, Kirill Purtov, Moscow has over 2,000 patents and more than 58,000 publications in these databases.

In early September, the vice-mayor of the capital, Vladimir Efimov, said that the turnover of Moscow companies after a period of restrictions due to the coronavirus returned to last year’s level.