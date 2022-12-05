Putin presents an award to one of the volunteers for the ‘We are together’ awards, at the Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow. / EFE

After more than nine months of war, with continuous bombing of critical infrastructures and civilian buildings, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow today awards prizes to volunteers with humanitarian initiatives that ensure a social change. The nominations for the ‘We are together’ awards (‘We are together’), whose ceremony took place in the Manezh central exhibition hall, located in the Russian capital, are divided into three themes: Ecology and sustainable development; medicine and healthy lifestyle; and equal opportunities and social justice. Putin attended the ceremony on Monday to present the awards to the volunteers.

The main theme of the forum – organized by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Association of Volunteer Centers of Russia – is ‘partnership for common goals’ and it is dedicated to supporting initiatives related to social change through volunteering. According to ‘TV Brics’, around 10,000 volunteers from all Russian regions and 45 countries of the world take part in these events.

During the ceremony, twelve prizes are awarded, for which volunteers from all over the world are nominated. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Iraq or Pakistan, among others, participate in these humanitarian awards. On this occasion, these awards are led by Leonid Roshal, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and the Research Institute of Pediatric Emergency Surgery and Traumatology, as well as Co-Chairman of the All-Russian Popular Front Headquarters; Pavel Savchuk, President of the Russian Red Cross Society; Anna Nesterova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Global Rus Trade; Valeriy Fazylovich, president of the Foundation of the Institute of Eurasian Studies and, among other figures, Mger Avetisyan, founder of the House of Russian Books in Yerevan.