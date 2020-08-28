At the intersection of Rustaveli Street and Ogorodny Proezd, one of the attractions of this district of Moscow, the monument “The Crow and the Fox”, has been returned. It was installed in 2005 in front of the facade of the processed cheese factory “Karat” and was one of the first urban sculptures of a new generation in Moscow. Local residents insisted that the sculpture should be returned to its place after the reconstruction of Ogorodny passage.

According to the deputy of the Moscow State Duma Igor Buskin, the desire of residents to return the sculpture suggests that this composition over the past years has become a landmark for this quarter.

Buskin said that urban sculpture is a relatively new phenomenon that differs from traditional monuments that have been installed in Moscow for over 200 years, starting with the monument to Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky on Red Square. If a traditional monument is dedicated to an outstanding figure or event and rises above the square, then urban sculpture is democratic – it is located on the same level with the townspeople and often allows interaction.

In Moscow, this genre of monumental art appeared in 1991, when the composition “Way for the ducklings!” Was installed in the park near the Novodevichy Convent. This sculpture was presented to Raisa Gorbacheva by the wife of US President George W. Bush during her visit to Boston.

The next work of this genre appeared in 2000, when a sculptural image of Yuri Nikulin, who had headed the circus for many years, was installed near the circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.

Igor Buskin noted that urban sculpture is valuable not only as a tourist object, but also as an artistic, sometimes social statement. The value of this statement is precisely in its interactivity: if a traditional monument represents an indisputably revered historical person or event, then urban sculpture invites sympathy, and sometimes even a dispute.

A striking example of this is the urban sculpture “Sympathy” in the underground lobby of the Mendeleevskaya metro station. This mournful monument at the site of the death of a stray dog ​​Boy in 2001 reminds of the need for humane treatment of animals. Flowers are often found near this monument.