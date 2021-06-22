Moscow authorities have restricted visits to cafes and restaurants without coronavirus protection. The corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, according to his website…

According to the report, from June 28, visitors who have been vaccinated, have had COVID-19 in the past six months, or have a negative PCR test valid for three days will be able to visit catering establishments. Testing must be passed in the city laboratory, which transmits information to the UMIAS system.

Similar rules for visiting restaurants and cafes have been in effect for several months in many European and Asian cities. And the time has come for Moscow to learn from their experience if we want to avoid a new, highly undesirable lockdown, which will be a terrible blow to thousands of people working in public catering. Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

The code can be obtained by using the electronic medical record of Moscow, the mos.ru portal, the UMIAS INFO resource, the single portal of State services or the special application “State services. Stopcoronavirus” or at the registration office of the city polyclinic. Paper references or certificates will not be accepted.

Food courts will be open only after checking the control system – it should prevent the passage of visitors to the seating area without codes. Enterprises that do not follow the requirements will only be able to sell products to take out or delivery.

According to Sobyanin, over the past few days, representatives of catering, together with the city authorities, have been conducting an experiment to create such points. The mayor signed a decree making this technology mandatory for establishments wishing to continue operating as usual.

We are talking about concert, entertainment, entertainment and sports events both outdoors and indoors. Fan zones and dance floors must be closed regardless of the number of participants in the event.

At the same time, restrictions will be canceled when a “covid-free zone” is created, and only participants will be admitted to the event using QR codes.

The restrictions will not apply to events with less than 500 participants, but organizers are also encouraged to use QR codes to ensure the safety of spectators.

Sobyanin made this decision on June 18. Restrictions apply to the operation of food courts, catering establishments (except for the sale of take-away products), children’s playrooms and zoos, as well as entertainment and entertainment events in nightclubs, bars, discos, karaoke from 23:00 to 6:00.

On June 22, Moscow revealed a daily record of deaths from coronavirus – 86, these are the highest figures since January. The capital is in first place among the regions in terms of the incidence of COVID-19. On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow signed a decree according to which 60 percent of workers in the service, education and transport sectors of the city must undergo compulsory vaccination.

2,000,000 Muscovites have already received the first component of the coronavirus vaccine

Following Moscow, the same decision was made by several other regions, including the Moscow and Leningrad regions.