Moscow restaurateurs appealed to the city authorities with a request to introduce a number of exemptions in the new system of visits to catering establishments. It is reported by Interfax… In particular, they asked to remove summer verandas from the list of “no-blind zones”.

According to the owner of the RESTart Vasilchuk Brothers holding (Depo Moscow food mall, Chaykhona N1) Alexei Vasilchuk, representatives of the Moscow restaurant business on June 23 turned to the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk with a request to introduce a number of exemptions in new sanitary restrictions – and to allow visitors to be on summer verandas without QR codes.

According to Vadim Prasov, vice-president of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, lifting restrictions from verandas is justified, since they allow maintaining a safe distance, and fresh air reduces the likelihood of infection.

In addition, the restaurateurs asked to postpone the start of QR codes operation as late as possible. Otherwise, representatives of this segment believe, the business will collapse. Restaurants will not have time to prepare, and Muscovites will not have time to take root, and many establishments will have to close.

Vasilchuk also said that restaurateurs called for the introduction of vaccinations for foreign employees of catering establishments. They suggested organizing mobile groups to go to restaurants in order to vaccinate as many people as possible at a time.

Earlier Yandex.Eda together with the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia (FRiO) announced that they had developed a new package of measures to support the restaurant business in Moscow and the Moscow region. They intend to increase the growth of take-away orders in order to reduce the load on restaurants, reduce logistics costs and minimize contact between visitors and service personnel.