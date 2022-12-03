The Kremlin was quoted by official news agencies as saying on Saturday that Russia “will not accept” the imposition of a ceiling on the price of Russian oil by the Group of Seven and its allies and that it is studying how to respond to the agreement.
Russia’s presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted by the Tass news agency as saying that Moscow had prepared to impose the maximum price and was analyzing the matter.
“We will not accept this ceiling,” he added.
The G7 countries and Australia agreed to set a maximum price for Russian oil at $60 a barrel, following a similar agreement reached earlier Friday by the European Union member states, according to a joint statement.
Peskov added that the analysis will be done quickly and Russia will then announce how it will respond to this decision.
The European Union countries also agreed, earlier, on the principle of capping the price of Russian oil, but it remained suspended as a result of Poland’s reservation, which wanted a lower price, before retracting its objection on Friday, which allowed first an agreement within the bloc and then between the G7 countries and Australia.
The joint statement stated that the mechanism will enter into force on Monday with the entry into force of the ban imposed by the European Union on the purchase of Russian oil by sea.
#Moscow #responds #setting #ceiling #price #Russian #oil
Leave a Reply