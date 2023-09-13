A RIA Novosti source called the words about Zelensky’s plans to declare war absurd

The declaration of war after a year and a half of defeats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is absurd, quotes RIA News its source in Moscow. This is how he commented on the words of ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is ready to declare war on Russia.

“Declaring war after a year and a half of defeats for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is an absurdity divorced from reality,” the agency’s interlocutor said. According to him, to declare war you need to have at least some objective chance of victory. He noted that Ukraine does not have these chances: neither with Western help, nor with reliance on its own forces and resources.

Earlier, Kiva announced Zelensky’s readiness to declare war on Russia, as well as general mobilization at the end of this fall. He believes that such actions will allow the Ukrainian leader to destroy the protest population and make it impossible to hold elections.