At least two people were killed in Ukraine by Russian artillery attacks. Meanwhile, the Russian Army is advancing on several fronts, occupying strategic positions near Avdivka and Bakhmut. Ukraine, for its part, claims to have shot down twelve Shahed drones launched by Russia. In addition, he reported that he carried out a successful operation against an aircraft factory in Taganrog.

One fatality was in the city of Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine; the other was a 16-year-old boy in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a city on the opposite bank of the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and currently controlled by Moscow. According to the governor of that same region, Serhiy Lysak, a 22-year-old man was also injured.

These events occur just as the Russian army has been reporting progress in various sectors of the front in Ukraine and shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the possibility of a peace dialogue with Russia.

Russia reports progress at various points on the front

“In the Avdivka sector, units of the Tsentr (Center) military group occupied more favorable heights and positions thanks to coordinated actions,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. In addition, he reported that they attacked Ukrainian positions in the towns of Ocheretine, Novoselivka Pervaya, Toretsk and Novgorodivka.

On the other hand, the ministry assured that there was also progress in Donetsk and reported intense attacks. He also emphasized that Russian forces “improved their tactical situation” in the vicinity of the towns of Rovnipil and Vodiane, further south.

Ukraine announced that Russian troops are increasing their offensive in the area west of Bakhmut, with the aim of reaching Chasiv Yar, a city that in 2021 had 12,557 inhabitants.

“On the Bakhmut front, the enemy constantly increases its efforts to carry out offensive actions, introduces reserves into the battle, permanently replenishes the losses that we inflicted on its units,” noted the commander of the battalion tactical group of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and head of that region Sergei Sidorin.

Ukraine says it shot down twelve Shahed drones launched by Russia

kyiv reported that its forces managed to shoot down twelve of the 15 Shahed 136/131 drones launched by Russia during the night from Friday to Saturday. In addition, he stated that anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups intercepted the drones over the provinces of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava.

However, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lisak, said that a drone hit a factory in the Krivi Rig district.

“Tonight our sky defenders shot down five drones over the Krivi Rig district. But an industrial company was hit. A fire broke out there,” he said.

“Incredibly successful” operation

On the other hand, Ukraine reported a “successful operation” against an aircraft factory in the Russian port city of Taganrog, in the Rostov region, in western Russia.

“Last night, the Ukrainian special services carried out a successful operation with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles,” Sergey Bratchuk, spokesman for the so-called Southern volunteer corps and head of the public council of the Odessa regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

The spokesman called the operation “incredibly successful with kamikaze drones in the rear of the Russian Federation.” This is an aircraft construction factory. In addition, it has multiple military-type products.

“Such powerful impacts can interfere very seriously with the operation of the factory and for quite some time,” he stressed.

With EFE and AP