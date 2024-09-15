Department of Social Protection: Poisoned veterans are under medical supervision

The press service of the Moscow Department of Social Protection of the Population commented on the situation with the poisoning of dozens of veterans in the canteen of the social center. The commentary is published by RIA Novosti.

It is specified that on September 14, at the Mikhailov Social Rehabilitation Center, a deterioration in health and complaints of symptoms of poisoning were recorded from the center’s guests.

“Those veterans who required hospitalization are under medical supervision, the patients’ condition is stable,” the department assured. They also stated that the situation is under the control of the capital’s health department.

Earlier, it was reported that 30 residents of a social center for veterans in Moscow had the same symptoms – fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. All victims were preliminarily diagnosed with food poisoning. The Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow announced the initiation of a criminal case under the article “Provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers.”