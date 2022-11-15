Moscow: Reports of Russian missiles falling in Poland a ‘provocation’

And the Russian Ministry of Defense considered, through its account on Telegram, that “what Polish media and officials reported about the alleged fall of Russian missiles near the town of Privodov involves a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.”“.

She denied Russian Ministry of Defense These reports, by saying: “We did not launch any strikes on targets close to the Ukrainian-Polish border“.

And she highlighted: “The allegations of the Polish media regarding the fall of Russian missiles in Poland are a provocation in order to escalate the situation.”“.

And she indicated that “the wreckage, which was published by the Polish media in its coverage from the site of the village of Przyudov, has nothing to do with Russian weapons.”“.

On Tuesday evening, Western media reported that two people were killed after “Russian missiles” hit the Polish village of Przyudov, near the border with Ukraine.