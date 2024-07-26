Rakova: 15 thousand Moscow schoolchildren successfully completed the OGE preparation program

Most ninth-graders in Moscow who have difficulty mastering mathematics and the Russian language have improved their results on the Basic State Exam (BSE) in these subjects thanks to the individual support program, said Deputy Mayor of the capital for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, the comprehensive individual training program for ninth-graders launched last academic year helped not only improve the students’ academic performance, but also their motivation to study. As a result, 86 percent of participants successfully passed the final assessment and are ready to continue their education in high school.

“The results of the program confirm its effectiveness and the need for further development of such initiatives. We will continue to work on creating a comfortable educational environment for Moscow schoolchildren,” the vice-mayor emphasized.

In total, 15,000 ninth-graders from 423 Moscow schools received individual support. Together with mentors, the teenagers worked on deficits in topics from grades five to eight, while simultaneously mastering the ninth-grade program. This approach allowed them to productively prepare for the OGE and show positive results.