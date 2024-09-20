Inkom-Real Estate: Moscow rent has risen to a record 40 thousand rubles.

Rental rates in Moscow have reached a new level, setting a new record. This was discovered by analysts from the real estate company Inkom-Real Estate. The results of the study are cited by RBC.

If in August the minimum rent for housing in Old Moscow was 37 thousand rubles, then by September it rose to 40 thousand rubles. The lower price limit for rent has not reached this figure since 2020.

In addition, experts note a record rise in demand for long-term rentals in the capital. Compared to August-September 2023, when buyer interest was already considered extraordinary, the number of requests increased by 16 percent. Speaking about the same period in 2020, the figure jumped almost twice – by 47 percent.

Related materials:

The capital’s rental market owes its third record to the minimum supply. Comparing the range of rental properties in August-September 2020 and 2024, the exposure thinned by 64 percent. In annual terms, the supply fell by 42 percent.

There are currently no prerequisites for stabilizing the situation, experts conclude. Moreover, in the current conditions, rates may rise by another 10-13 percent by the end of autumn. If the supply does not increase by the end of the year and the mortgage rate does not decrease, then, according to the forecasts of Yulia Dymova, director of the secondary real estate department at Est-a-Tet, rent will continue to rise in price. “The end of the peak will be somewhere around the end of October, but prices will still rise,” she shared in an interview with the publication.

Earlier, Russians were advised to quickly decide on a rental apartment. According to economists, now is the best time to rent: after the New Year, rates may rise by 40 percent.