Moscow (Union)

Yesterday, Russia renewed its call for a permanent, comprehensive and immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to meet the humanitarian needs of the population there.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press conference, “The intensity of the war in Gaza is not decreasing, which leads to more casualties among the civilian population and the destruction of infrastructure.”

Zakharova indicated that Moscow is working hard to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza, pointing out that her country has sent 390 tons of humanitarian aid via Egypt to the residents of the Strip.

She criticized the Israeli forces' resort to escalating the intensity of military operations, expressing “Russia's condemnation of terrorism and its unacceptance of responding to terrorist acts with collective punishment, the use of excessive indiscriminate force, and violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law.” The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also condemned “Washington’s resort to increasing military buildup in the region,” stressing her country’s conviction that there are no military solutions to conflicts in the Middle East. It called for “focusing efforts on achieving an immediate ceasefire and working to find political and diplomatic solutions to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions.” Yesterday evening, the United Nations announced the appointment of outgoing Dutch Minister Sigrid Kaag as Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza.

The international organization said in a statement that its Secretary-General, “Antonio Guterres, announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag from the Netherlands, as senior coordinator for humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in Gaza,” noting that it will oversee the creation of an international mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief shipments to Gaza through countries that are not party to the conflict.

The statement added that Kaag, a minister in the outgoing Dutch government, will assume her duties on January 8.

The United States welcomed Kaag's appointment.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Washington welcomes Kaag's appointment and hopes for coordination “on efforts to expedite and simplify the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”