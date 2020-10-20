Russia rejects unsubstantiated US accusations against government structures of the Russian Federation due to the alleged malicious activity on the Internet, stated official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, behind Washington’s statement are considerations of a opportunistic political nature, the desire of Russophobic forces in the United States to “keep afloat” the topic of the “Russian threat” in the midst of the presidential election campaign.

Also, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the American side “as usual, no evidence was provided.”

Zakharova noted that the United States once again did not react in any way to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on cooperation in the field of cyber security.

On the eve of the US Department of Justice, the US Department of Justice indicted six Russians who are believed to be involved in a series of cyber attacks, including the spread of the NotPetya virus in 2017, of cybercrimes.

Prosecutors claim that the alleged hackers “intended to support the efforts of the Russian authorities to undermine or otherwise destabilize” with regard to Ukraine and Georgia. According to the US Department of Justice, the persons involved in the case are “employees of the GRU”.

It was reported that in the investigation of cyber attacks carried out using the NotPetya virus, the American intelligence services were assisted by Cisco, Google, Facebook and Twitter.