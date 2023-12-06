WASHINGTON. Russia rejected the American proposal to free Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. This was reported by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department. Washington has made several proposals, including a very concrete one recently, to secure the reporter’s release Wall Street Journal and the former marine, the former in Russian prisons for 251 days, the latter for 5 years. Whelan, 53, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years for espionage.

Miller said their release is the State Department’s top priority and that even though the latest proposal was rejected it doesn’t “stop us from continuing to do everything we can to bring them home.” It is not specified at what level the proposal was formulated, Miller said that there had been no contact between Blinken and his Russian counterpart Lavrov. Finally, he added that the “proposal was rejected” and not that “no response was given”, underlining that communication with Moscow on the issue is active. Miller did not provide details on whether the proposal was tied to a prisoner exchange. But US sources have made it known that they are “also working with a third country”. Probably to identify some prisoners that Moscow would like to include as a counterpart.

Meanwhile, a person who follows the Gershkovich dossier closely explained to La Stampa that a first trial phase has been postponed to January 31st and that until then there is no chance of a resolution of the case. The hypothesis considered most probable, it is noted, is that the trial and sentence will be reached and only then an exchange of prisoners will materialize. This operation is also not easy since the Russians tend, as already happened in the Brittney Griner case, to raise the stakes. For the Arizona basketball player, freed in an exchange denied to Whelan at the time, the USA had to free a trafficker like Viktor Bout. When Trevor Reed instead returned home, Moscow demanded the release of Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Also on the table is the case of Alsu Kurmasheva, arrested in the Kazan region on 18 October and now detained in Russia. The woman has a double passport and is a journalist. She is awaiting a hearing before the judge and State Department sources told La Stampa that “the consulate services have not yet managed to visit her”. A request was denied on November 15.

Last week her husband, Pavel Butorin, director of Current Time TV, was in Washington to plead his case. In fact, six weeks have passed but Kurmasheva’s name is not on the State Department’s list of “wrongfully detained”. When asked why this took so long (Gershkovich was placed on the list after 10 days), a spokesperson for Foggy Bottom responded by pointing out that the State Department reviews the circumstances of arrests of foreign citizens abroad, including those in Russia, to determine whether the detentions are illegal. Once the evaluation has been made, further investigations are made from a legal point of view. And only then does the decision take place. It is a process that requires time and rigor, he points out. And it does not mean that if the recognition of wrongfully detained status is not recognized in the first few weeks, it will not be recognized in the future.