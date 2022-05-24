Russia-Ukraine war: Medvedev rejects Italy’s peace plan

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President, Dmitri Medvedevcriticized the Italian peace plan for theUkraine stating that “there is a feeling that it was prepared not by diplomats but by local political scientists, who have read provincial newspapers and operate only on the basis of Ukrainian fake news”. This was reported by the Russian state news agency Tass. “If peace initiatives are to be proposed then they should be based on a real approach that must reflect the state of things. And such a document has long been proposed by Russia for discussion”, he declared. Medvedev.

Then Moscow adjusts the game and declares that “Russia has not yet become aware of Italy’s proposals on resolving the crisis in Ukraine and hopes to receive them soon through diplomatic channels to examine them, said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in a press briefing.

Russia-Ukraine war, Orban: no discussion on oil at EU summit

The Hungarian premier, Viktor Orbanopposes the discussion of the embargo to the petrolium at the summit of EU heads of state and government to be held in Brussels on 30 and 31 May. “Discussing the leader-level sanctions package in the absence of consensus would be counterproductive,” he wrote Orban in a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, according to the Financial Times. “It would only highlight our internal divisions without offering a realistic possibility of resolving the differences. Therefore, I propose not to address this problem at the next European Council”, highlighted the Hungarian premier.

Read also:

FI, Gelmini wants to prevent the merger with the League. With her 40 parliamentarians and ..

Dear energy, Draghi knock a beat: over 30 thousand Italian companies at risk

Justice referendum, to vote in the silence of the media: why go to vote

Elections, Borghi (Lega): “Colle respect the popular vote, not like in 2018”

Inter: after the Scudetto, Suning could also lose. The diktat of Xi Jingping

Milan from Elliott to RedBird for 1.3 billion. Devil will be media company. The details

AC Milan’s Scudetto, that’s why the big screen was not set up

Patrizia D’Addario: “I made love with Berlusconi, I talked to him all night”

Intesa Sanpaolo, ESG loan agreement underway

Terna continues to grow in electricity consumption in Italy

Pirelli opens the new “Digital Solutions Center” in Bari

Subscribe to the newsletter

