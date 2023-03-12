For a series of robberies of houses in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a policeman from the Moscow region and his partner were detained, reports Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

The suspect is a sergeant of the Pushkin Police Department. He committed a series of thefts with an accomplice in his spare time. The men managed to get into six houses and take out money and valuables in four of them. In total, the robbers stole more than 90 thousand rubles in cash, watches (https://t.me/ostorozhno_moskva/3969) Grand Seiko and Rolex worth 5.6 thousand and 700 thousand rubles, respectively, as well as watches from Breitling, Zenith El Primero, Hublot, Longines, Corum, Audemars, Elysee and Essence.

According to the source, the presence of large debts pushed the law enforcement officer to commit crimes. He committed house robberies in September 2022. In March 2023, he and his accomplice were detained in the Moscow region.

Earlier in Moscow, a police sergeant and his acquaintance were suspected of raping a 20-year-old girl. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a ruptured spleen and trauma to the genital organs.