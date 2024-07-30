The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case of negligence following complaints about migrants in Odintsovo

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a case of negligence following complaints about migrants in Odintsovo, Moscow Region. The agency’s press service reported this in Telegram-channel.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a report on the progress of the investigation. Participants and veterans of the military actions approached him and stated that responsible officials in the Odintsovo urban district were violating migration legislation.

“The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region are investigating a criminal case under Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”), within the framework of which a legal assessment of the presented arguments will be given,” the Investigative Committee clarified.

Earlier, Russia proposed creating a “Code of Migrants” that would include ten rules of conduct for foreigners. The corresponding initiative was put forward by State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky.