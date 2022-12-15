The court arrested the head of the government of the Moscow region and his colleagues in the case of a bribe

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow chose a measure of restraint for Vagif Agaev, head of the department of the Ministry of Housing Policy of the Moscow Region, and his four colleagues accused of corruption. About it TASS reported in the press service of the court.

Agaev was taken into custody until February 12, 2023, the rest of the defendants in the case of taking a bribe were sent under house arrest – his subordinates Danara Terekhova and Olga Dyagtereva, an employee of the Moscow Regional Architecture Museum Maria Koroleva, as well as the head of the public service department of the administration of the Moscow Region Governor Vyacheslav Malyshev.

On December 12, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested two businessmen involved in a criminal case against the head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Federal Customs Service (FTS) of Russia, General Dmitry Muryshov, accused of taking bribes. At the request of the investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for the director of the Vector Freight company, Dmitry Nesterenko, and the adviser to the Agromanagement company, Ilya Okorokov. They were sent to a pre-trial detention center until February 8. The investigation considers them intermediaries in the transfer of bribes.