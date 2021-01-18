Drivers in the Moscow region were encouraged to prepare their vehicles for severe frosts. This was reported on Sunday, January 17 RIAMO with reference to the regional Ministry of Transport.

According to forecasters, severe frosts are expected in the Moscow region on January 18. Monday night can be the coldest since the beginning of winter. The air temperature in the Moscow region can drop to minus 27 degrees, in some places – to 30 degrees below zero.

The air temperature during the day will be 23–20 degrees with a minus sign.

In this regard, motorists are advised to make sure that the cars are ready for travel, in case of emergency situations they were asked to call 112, the TV channel reports. “360”…

Earlier, on January 18, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, explained the abnormal cold in Moscow in the coming days. According to him, this is due to the movement of truly cold Arctic masses and the absence of a “cloud cover”.

Earlier, on January 17, it was reported that the yellow level of the weather hazard was announced in Moscow and the region due to icy conditions. It is noted that the warning is valid until noon on January 19.