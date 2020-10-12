By early November, the authorities of the Moscow region will increase the number of beds for patients with coronavirus to 15 thousand, said the head of the region Andrei Vorobyov on Monday, October 12.

“We have made additional efforts so that by November 1 we in different territories had the required number of beds for patients,” he is quoted as saying Interfax…

On October 9, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, Svetlana Strigunkova, announced the availability of 9 thousand beds in the region for patients with coronavirus.

Compared to August, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 has tripled due to an increase in the number of tests, she said.

On October 7, Vorobyov called on residents of the region to stop traveling by public transport. He noted that the main task of the authorities is to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, therefore, the citizens themselves must be responsible and disciplined in order to avoid a repeat of the spring lockdown.

