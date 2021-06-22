Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow would not support Washington’s nuclear disarmament plan. His words convey TASS…

The diplomat noted that the Russian side refuses to force other countries to participate in the nuclear arms control system. “We will not join the US efforts to either pressure or persuade others to join, just because someone thinks it’s time to move to a trilateral or multilateral format,” he stressed.

The deputy foreign minister added that Russia and the United States need to focus on bilateral cooperation without involving third parties. He recalled that former American leader Donald Trump insisted on China’s participation in the future disarmament treaty, but this idea turned out to be counterproductive. According to Ryabkov, it is in the interests of both sides to include Britain and France in the new security equation.

Earlier it was reported that the UN saw the growing role of nuclear weapons in national security strategies. “The risk of using nuclear weapons as a result of deliberate action, incident or due to miscalculation is the highest since the Cold War,” the deputy secretary general stressed. She hoped that the nuclear powers would agree on the elimination of weapons.