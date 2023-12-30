At least 14 people died this Saturday (30), and more than 100 were injured in the attack carried out by the Ukrainian Army against the Russian city of Belgorod, capital of the homonymous region bordering Ukraine, reported the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations.

“According to new data, 12 adults and two children died. 108 people were injured, including 15 minors,” stated the official statement.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that enemy artillery fired at the city center, where around 330,000 people live.

Therefore, he recommended that the city's population move to shelters and underground facilities provided for this purpose.

Among the affected buildings are regional government headquarters and university buildings, as well as businesses and homes, according to the Russian news agency “RIA Novosti”.

Belgorod, which shares a 552-kilometer border with Ukraine, has been the Russian region hardest hit by border incidents since the military conflict began in February 2022.

By order of Vladimir Putin, a brigade from the Ministry of Health headed by the head of the ministry traveled to the region.

“This crime will not go unpunished. The Kiev regime, by committing this crime, is trying to divert attention from the defeat ahead and also provoke us to commit similar acts,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Sources from the Ukrainian secret services informed the press that what happened in Belgorod is a consequence of “unprofessional actions by Russian air defense” and also “intentional provocations”.

“The Ukrainian defense forces are drawing up plans that target precisely military infrastructure,” the source told the online newspaper Ukraínska Pravda.

And they admit that today's attack on military targets on Russian territory is in retaliation for Russia's “barbaric bombings” yesterday against several Ukrainian cities.

The Ukrainian Army would have responded to the wave of massive bombings against the Ukrainian capital and the country's main cities, the largest of the entire war, as Moscow used around 160 missiles and drones.

Precisely, the UN Security Council met yesterday to discuss these attacks, which left at least 39 dead and 160 injured, according to the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, today.

The UN Secretary-General strongly condemned the attack, criticisms which were joined by US President Joe Biden.

“He seeks to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” he said.

Russian bombings caused damage to residential areas in Ukraine, a maternity hospital, schools, daycare centers, parks, a metro station, a shopping center and energy infrastructure, causing power cuts in several parts of the country.

Moscow activates Security Council

The Moscow regime has requested a UN Security Council meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The attack in Belgorod will be the subject of debate at the UN Security Council,” said Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, quoted by the Russian news agency “Interfax”.

Zakharova added that those responsible for the attack are both Kiev, the United States and the United Kingdom and the European countries that “continue to supply weapons to Ukraine”.