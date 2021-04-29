In Moscow, a sharp jump was recorded in the number of people infected with coronavirus per day from April 28 to April 29. Compared to the previous day, the number of patients increased by 74 percent, reported on the stopcoronavirus.ru website.

So, over the past day in the capital, 3215 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, the day before, 1840 cases of infection were recorded.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,090,149, 989,411 people recovered, 18,258 patients died.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the situation with the coronavirus began to deteriorate in recent weeks. According to him, in this regard, a program will be launched to stimulate vaccination among the elderly, for whom the virus poses the greatest threat.

