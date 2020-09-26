In Moscow, 1,792 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. This is stated in Telegram-channel “Operations headquarters of Moscow”.

It is noted that the number of admitted to hospitals is also growing – 830 people per day. Over the last day, more than 70 thousand coronavirus tests were carried out in the capital.

TASS reports that the figures on September 26 are the highest since June 8. Currently, 34,608 patients are ill in the capital.

Since September 28, Muscovites over 65 years old and citizens suffering from chronic diseases have been advised not to leave their homes without the need to, and to temporarily refuse contacts with relatives and friends who live separately. “According to doctors, the superposition of two diseases: colds and coronavirus, is very dangerous and can have serious consequences,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Earlier it was reported that 7,523 cases of coronavirus infection in 85 regions were detected in Russia per day. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 20,225 patients died in the country, 940,150 people recovered.