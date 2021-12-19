Moscow won the Russian Creative Awards in the Creative Region of the Year nomination. The award ceremony took place on December 18 at the Zaryadye Concert Hall. This was announced on Sunday, December 19, by the deputy mayor of the capital, Natalya Sergunina.

The prize was awarded for the first time. In addition to the capital, the short-list of nominees for the award includes the Nizhny Novgorod and Ulyanovsk regions, the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra and the Republic of Sakha

“The appearance of such an award is significant for the entire professional community. It will certainly stimulate the industry to grow further. The creative sector of the capital is developing dynamically. The city is trying to provide for the necessary support for it in the form of grants, subsidies, educational and acceleration programs, creation of infrastructure, ”the Deputy Mayor emphasized.

According to Sergunina, the development of the creative sector in Moscow, which currently employs 1.1 million people, was a consequence of the general vector of the city’s development, the formation of a favorable environment for the realization of the creative potential of residents.

So, this summer the first Creative Business Service Center appeared in the capital, located on the territory of Winzavod. It works as a one-stop shop for existing entrepreneurs and those who are just planning to start their own business in this area.

In addition, the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development has an expert council in the field of creative industries. Experts from among professionals in various creative fields determine the strategy for the development of the industry.

The head of the department, Alexei Fursin, pointed out that a whole range of various support measures are open for creative companies in Moscow, which were developed based on the requests of their representatives.

“Entrepreneurs can receive subsidies for the export of goods and services, participation in exhibitions, product placement on marketplaces, Internet advertising, staff training,” he said.

