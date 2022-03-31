On 9 May, the day on which “Victory Day” occurs in Russia to celebrate the triumph over Nazi Germany, Moscow will launch the Nash Storehis new digital application store for Androidas an alternative to the Google Play Store, given that Alphabet Inc., like other big names in the tech world, has suspended the use of various digital services for the Russian population.

Google has launched several initiatives since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in the wake of Western sanctions against Russia. Among the various actions there was Suspension real-time information on traffic and incidents on the service Google Mapsthe blocking of advertising sales and payments on Youtube and Google Play and the suspension of various Russian Youtube channels accused of disseminating fake news about the war.

These initiatives, together with the blocking of the Play Store by the Mountain View giant, have angered Russia, which has therefore decided to create its Nash Store.

Nash Store replaces the Play Store

The news was given by Vladimir Zykovgeneral manager of projects of Digital Platforms that is working on the creation of this new Nash Store, to allow Android users to download and buy applications and, at the same time, allow developers to work, because, with the closure of the Play Store, they have lost their source of income.

Furthermore, according to rumors, this new store will accept credit card payments from Russian banks Mirafter the exclusion from the Swift system and the suspension of online payments with the Mastercard and Visa circuits.

In addition to the symbolic date chosen for the launch, the name Nash Store also has a strong reference to the nationalist spirit, so much so that the English translation is OurStoreliterally “our shop”.

This operation is therefore aimed at continuing the process of creating a digital ecosystem that will allow Russia to become independent from this point of view. In fact, after the Kremlin closed the social platforms Instagram and Facebook on March 14, accused of being “extremist organizations”, the creation of Rossgram replacing Instagram which is expected to launch in April.