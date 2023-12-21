Another key opposition figure has come under the Kremlin's sights. While we continue to fear for the fate of Alexey Navalny – in prison for political reasons and of whom his staff has not had news for over two weeks -, Russian news agencies have announced that Moscow has also included in its international wanted list Maria Pevchikh, the president of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) created by the most famous of Russian opponents: an organization whose video investigations in recent years have created quite a few problems for Putin and his magic circle and which, not for nothing, has been branded as “extremist” by the Putin regime. Dmitry Nizovtsev, a well-known face of the YouTube channel “Popularnaya Politika” (“Popular Politics”) launched by Navalny's allies at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, is also wanted together with Pevchikh.

It is not clear what the charges are. The online newspaper Meduza writes that in the documents of the Russian Interior Ministry the two dissidents are under investigation “pursuant to an article of the penal code”. Exactly which one, however, is not known: the Russian authorities are currently silent on this point. But it is a certainty for many that these are political accusations.

One (unconfirmed) hypothesis is that Moscow has opened criminal proceedings against the two dissidents for their criticism of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. In August 2022, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmish, had in fact announced an alleged investigation opened in Russia against eight collaborators of Putin's number one rival: accused by the regime – according to Yarmish – of spreading “false” news on the Russian army, that is, on the basis of the gag law which provides for very heavy prison sentences for anyone who has the courage to condemn the armed aggression against Ukraine and denounce the atrocities of the war.

Maria Pevchikh, 36, was among Navalny's staff members who were in Tomsk with the opponent in August 2020 when he was poisoned and who collected as many objects as possible from his hotel room to look for traces of the toxin and shed light on the matter. Western investigators think that the dissident was poisoned with a deadly neurotoxin, Novichok, and suspect the Kremlin's secret services. Traces of Novichok were found on Navalny by specialized laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, as well as by international OPCW experts.

Pevchikh has been in Navalny's team for some time, since 2011, and for nine months he has been head of the opponent's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), of which he previously led the investigative unit. Pevchikh assumed the role of president of FBK in March, after the resignation of Navalny's right-hand man, Leonid Volkov, who – Reuters reports – decided to leave due to a letter sent to the EU in which he suggested removing sanctions against the billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Volkov invited Brussels to expand the list of sanctions for the war in Ukraine but also to make it easier to remove sanctions for those who condemned the invasion, and defined Fridman as “a liberal” who had distanced himself from Putin. Volkov then called his letter “a big political mistake.”