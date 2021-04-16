The Moscow prosecutor’s office has filed a lawsuit demanding that organizations associated with Alexei Navalny be declared extremist, reported on the website of the department.

We are talking about the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the founder of which is Navalny, Navalny’s Headquarters and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights (FZPG). The latter was created as an alternative to FBK.

The report says that an audit was carried out of these non-profit organizations, which showed that they carry out the activities of foreign and international organizations, which are recognized as undesirable in the country.

“Under the guise of liberal slogans, these organizations are creating conditions for the destabilization of the social and socio-political situation,” the prosecutor’s office noted, adding that the actual goals of these structures are regime change, including through color revolutions.

Earlier, Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence, and in February the Moscow City Court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case. The blogger will spend 2.5 years in the colony.