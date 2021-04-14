Public activists proposed to launch a “garage renovation” in the capital, which will allow, on the basis of a public-private partnership, to provide citizens with affordable parking spaces. In particular, the initiative envisages giving people a choice – to get a parking space in specially built multi-level parking lots instead of demolished old garages, or compensation in the amount of 150-350 thousand rubles, as it is now. This is stated in the letter of the chairman of the commission, executive director of NP “Housing and Communal Services Control” Svetlana Razvorotneva to the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

At similar prices, it is also proposed to sell seats to everyone, said Svetlana Razorotneva.

The initiative refers to topics that are sensitive to society, the Ministry of Construction told Izvestia. Therefore, to assess the possibility of its implementation requires a thorough analysis of the issue with the involvement of the public and the professional community, the ministry said. If the initiative is launched in a pilot mode in one of the regions, its results will also require additional study and analysis to determine the possibility of scaling the project in other entities, according to the department.

Compensation for demolished garages is paid to citizens, as a rule, below their market value: only the price of the building itself is estimated, excluding the land under it, said Yuri Fedyukin, managing partner of the law firm Enterprise Legal Solutions. In Moscow, for example, a metal garage with a market value of 600-700 thousand rubles is estimated at 200-220 thousand rubles, he said.

The initiative can be implemented if the city agrees to additionally support developers in the form of benefits or subsidies, with the help of which it will be possible to compensate for the difference in price, believes Alexander Starikov, partner of the Syntaxis bureau.

