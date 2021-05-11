A private clinic “24 by 7” in Moscow was accused of conducting lethal therapies. The relatives of the victims turned to law enforcement officers with such a statement, according to the program. REN TV “Emergency call 112”.

A man named Nurbey Gulia spoke about the treatment of his wife Tamara, who is in a coma after three weeks in the clinic. Gulia paid more than 2 million rubles for the services of the medical institution. Tamara went to the clinic on her own to get tested because of the diagnosed blood cancer, but the doctors “24 by 7” insisted on a hospital. The woman is currently connected to a ventilator.

Another family found itself in a similar position: Elena Novikova brought her mother to a private clinic for examination. Doctors identified the patient with gallbladder problems and offered her an operation to remove the stone. However, as a result, she needed surgery four more times. The woman died on July 4, and her daughter owes 5 million rubles to the clinic.

It is clarified that the Moscow investigators are already understanding the reasons for the incident.

“Medical and other documents of interest to the investigation have been seized; within the framework of the audit, a legal assessment of the activities of the leadership will be given,” said Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant of the Main Investigative Directorate of the ICR in the capital.

A check is being carried out under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including illegal imprisonment and illegal medical activity.

