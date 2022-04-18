Moscow priest-blogger Nikolai Babkin in personal Telegramchannel admitted to non-compliance with the traditions of baptism.

Babkin noted that when choosing a name for baptism in the church, they very often make a mistake, finding a consonant name according to the holy calendar. “Our ancestors didn’t do that. They looked at what saints are celebrated on the birthday of a child and chose from what is. That’s why there used to be so many different names,” he explained.

In the temple, the name is not always chosen according to its meaning, the priest continued. “A linguistic error is made when the semantic meaning of a name is distorted. This is due to ignorance of the translation of the name into Russian, ”wrote Babkin.

The blogger added that he himself also does not follow the old Russian tradition, although he is a member of a priestly family. “There are simply no rules prohibiting parents from choosing a name for their child,” he stressed.

Babkin advised parents who do not want their child to be given a different name at baptism to look at the meaning and translation of the name they gave him at birth. “If the name is rare, choose a name with a similar meaning. You can choose a saint from any Orthodox saints, not just Russian ones. I urge not to urgently rename all children, and not to be afraid of new names, ”he concluded.

