The price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 which will take effect from Monday it means, in fact, the redefinition of the principles of the free market, commented the Russian embassy in Washington. “Hiding behind noble principles, Washington’s strategists maintain a wall of silence on the fact that the imbalances in the energy markets result from their malign actions, starting with the sanctions against Russia and the ban on energy imports from our country”, reads the note. “With the tenacity required for better goals, the collective West is seeking to redefine the principles underpinning the free market. Steps like this will inevitably translate into greater uncertainty and higher costs, for consumers, for raw materials. And from now on, no country will be immune to the introduction of price caps of all kinds on its exports”.

