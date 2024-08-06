Miroshnik: F-16s transferred to Ukraine will be destroyed, it’s only a matter of time

The F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine will be destroyed, it is only a matter of time. This was stated by the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the issues of the crimes of the Kyiv regime Rodion Miroshnik on the air of the TV channel “Soloviev Live”.

The ambassador called the use of the F-16 an attempt to find a “wunderwaffe” – a weapon of victory. However, the fighters transferred to Kyiv will definitely be shot down, the only question is when exactly. Miroshnik said that this could happen when the aircraft appears in the zone of action of Russian air defense systems. Or when it gets into the crosshairs of a Russian fighter.

Earlier, in the Nikolaev region, the Russian Armed Forces attacked an airfield for F-16 fighters. According to the underground, foreign military personnel were also attacked.

Before this, the co-chairman of the coordination council for the integration of new regions, Vladimir Rogov, spoke about replacing Ukrainian F-16 pilots with Western specialists. According to him, if it turns out that the level of training of Ukrainian pilots leaves much to be desired, then Poles or Balts may be put in their place.