Snowdrifts in Moscow by Valentine’s Day can “hold out” to the absolute record of this day and grow up to 60 centimeters, predicted the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets. Reported by RIA News…

According to him, up to 28 millimeters of precipitation will fall in Moscow, which is almost 80 percent of the monthly norm, and the snowdrifts will grow to 57 centimeters in Moscow and in the region – up to 70 centimeters.

Tishkovets also warned that the weather will get worse every time. “The weather will be at its peak tonight and especially on Saturday night,” said the forecaster.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a storm warning in Moscow and several regions of the Central Federal District (CFD). It is valid from 12 to 14 February due to heavy snowfall.

