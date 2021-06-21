A thunderstorm will come to Moscow at the weekend, which will be accompanied by a hurricane and hail. Leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, predicted such weather for the residents of the capital in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says”.

According to the specialist, on June 26 and 27, the atmosphere in the capital will be so charged that towers of thunderclouds will form, showers will pass. However, the air temperature will drop only a few degrees.

“At the weekend or at the turn of this and next week, as a result of the change in air masses, one should expect that the atmosphere can shoot out with a very heavy rainstorm, thunderstorm, hail, squall, and even there can be a hurricane,” Tishkovets predicted.

The expert emphasized that such weather events always occur at the time of the change of abnormal heat to cooler weather. At the same time, the heat, as noted by the forecaster, will stay in the capital for several more days. So, the thermometer will rise to 36 degrees Celsius – the weather in the capital will beat the temperature record of 1901.

Earlier in Moscow and the Moscow region forecasters announced an orange level of weather hazard, due to the high temperature. It was previously observed about 120 years ago. “There is a likelihood of natural disasters and damage,” the Hydrometeorological Center reported.