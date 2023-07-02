Phobos Center: by the end of the first week of July, the air in Moscow will warm up to 30 degrees

By the end of the first week of July, the air in Moscow will warm up to plus 30 degrees Celsius. Heat in Central Russia predicted Forecasters of the weather center “Phobos”.

Throughout the week, the temperature background will be several degrees above the climatic norm of the top of summer – the weather will be quite warm and stuffy, experts say. “At the same time, due to the strong uneven heating of the underlying surface, precursors of intramass thermal thunderstorms will appear in the sky from time to time – cumulus flocculent and tower-shaped clouds,” the forecasters added.

Nights will be warm – from plus 13 to plus 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at the beginning of the week will be kept at 22-27 degrees. On Monday, Friday and Saturday there is a high chance of transient rain with thunderstorms.

Earlier, the Russians called ways to protect the apartment from the heat. One of the simplest and most affordable is to close the windows with blackout curtains or blinds in the morning. However, according to experts, it is better to use tinting and reflective films for this purpose – they do not create darkness, but reflect light.