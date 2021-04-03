The Moscow police have warned the townspeople of a surge in fraud when buying tickets for cultural and leisure events online.

As noted in the press service of the department on April 3, scammers lure potential victims to their sites with low ticket prices. We are talking about Internet resources, the title of which includes the theme of theaters, cinemas and other cultural and leisure centers.

However, when filling out the form for buying a ticket and paying for it with an electronic card, gullible citizens do not receive a ticket.

“Be extremely careful when shopping online. Caution and vigilance will allow you to purchase quality services from trusted suppliers, ”the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier that day, Artem Sychev, First Deputy Director of the Information Security Department of the Bank of Russia, told in what cases an online transfer could be considered suspicious.

According to the expert, antifraud systems (from the English anti-fraud “fight against fraud”) in financial institutions assess situations in many ways. So, for example, if a person usually makes purchases in Moscow, and then suddenly tries to buy something in Southeast Asia, then such payment behavior in the bank can be regarded as a deliberate attack by fraudsters on the client.