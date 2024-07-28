Mash: Moscow police officers will carry mini fire extinguishers with them at all times

In Moscow, police officers will now always carry mini fire extinguishers after an incident involving a man who attempted to set himself on fire on Red Square. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to him, from now on these special means must always be available to OMON officers and the second special regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, it turned out that the person who tried to burn himself on Red Square was Vladimir Arsenyev, president of the Volna Central Research Institute. In 2023, he was accused of disrupting defense supplies. There is evidence that he could have staged his action as a protest against such accusations. Arsenyev is a reserve captain. In addition, he has the title of honorary signalman.

Before that, the Central Research Institute was checked by the FSB. The results of the check did not confirm the accusations that were brought against Arsenyev. The latter filed a lawsuit to protect his honor and dignity, which was rejected.