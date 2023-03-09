An Asian lion cub was found by police in a car stopped by Gerasim Kurin in Moscow, informs City Prosecutor’s Office. The 35-year-old driver did not have any documents for the right to own a predator.

“According to the man, he acquired the animal free of charge in another subject of the Russian Federation, after which he moved it to Moscow and for some time the lion cub lived with him in the apartment,” the press release says.

As a result, the predator was transferred to the rehabilitation center for wild animals. According to the supervisory authority, the Asiatic lion is on the list of animals subject to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Earlier it was reported about the reaction of deputies of the State Duma of Russia to the situation with a dog severely beaten in Moscow.