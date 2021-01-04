Law enforcement officers detained members of the group, who remotely stole money from people. This was announced on Monday, January 4, by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

She explained that a 40-year-old Muscovite had contacted the police and reported fraud. According to the woman, she received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as a bank security officer. He said that unknown persons tried to withdraw money from the accounts of a resident of the Russian capital, so she needs to transfer funds to a reserve account. The victim transferred over 5 million rubles to the account announced by the interlocutor.

In addition, before receiving money, the attackers kept in touch with the woman and coordinated her actions.

“As a result of operational-search measures, the employees of the capital’s criminal investigation department identified and detained two suspects in the city of Omsk. SIM-cards, mobile phones, computer equipment, electronic storage media, which are important for the investigation of a criminal case, were seized at their places of residence, “the portal says. mvdmedia…

Bank cards were also found that were issued to third parties.

A criminal case was opened on this fact, the detainees were taken into custody. The details and circumstances of the incident are being established, the police are checking the persons involved in the case for involvement in similar crimes.

On the eve, on January 3, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia restricted access to more than 340 sites from which fraudulent actions in the credit and financial sector were carried out. The Bank of Russia will send information to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for verification and detection of criminal activity on the Internet.