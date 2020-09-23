A Moscow plumber found 250 thousand rubles in an old sock in the apartment of a 25-year-old girl, to whom he came to the call. About it reports “TVNZ”.

Some time ago, a Muscovite Tatiana put her savings into an old sock, which she equipped with a magnet and attached it to an iron pipe deep under the bathroom. One day a drain clogged in the bathroom and the girl called a plumber. The hostess did not follow the man’s actions and was busy with household chores.

“After completing the renovation work, the plumber quickly collected his tools, received a payment and hurried to leave the apartment. The work was done, Tatiana was satisfied, ”says a source in law enforcement agencies.

The girl remembered about her cache only the next day and, looking under the bathroom, did not find a sock there.

The police are now looking for a plumber. He faces a term under an article on theft.

