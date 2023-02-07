The Moscow pharmacy “earned” millions of rubles from drug addicts. About this “MVD Media” reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk. Pharmacy director, two pharmacists and security guard detained

“Employees of a pharmacy in the south of Moscow sold drugs prohibited for free circulation without appropriate prescriptions. The main part of the clientele were drug addicts,” Volk said.

Eight kilograms of potent substances, bank cards, more than ten million rubles and other items of probative value were found at the scene. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 234 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Illicit trafficking in potent substances for the purpose of sale”). Two suspects are under house arrest and proper behavior, and two more have been placed under house arrest.

Earlier in Moscow, a man robbed a passerby after an ambulance arrived and was caught on video.