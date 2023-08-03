The police seized expensive prescription drugs from one of the Moscow pharmacies. Medicines, most of which were drugs for oncology, were intended for seven large medical institutions in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Novgorod regions, Bashkiria and Komi, a law enforcement source told Izvestia.

All these drugs illegally got into the pharmacy on Deguninskaya street, owned by Astra-Pharm LLC. There they were sold at prices two to three times lower than market prices.

Thus, the drug “Kadcyla”, which is used to treat breast cancer, at an average retail price of over 105 thousand rubles per package, the pharmacy sold for 32 thousand. buy for 55 thousand rubles. The Isentress drug, which is used to treat HIV, was sold for 10,000 rubles against the market average of 17,000 rubles. The oncological Sprycel and Perjeta, the drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis Humira and others left with the same discounts.

It is likely that the drugs were stolen from medical institutions, although they were originally intended for patients with cancer and were supposed to be handed out to them, but ended up on the secondary market. Medicines were purchased by the state for hospitals from 2021 to 2023, and when they were checked through the monitoring system, they had the status of dispensed on preferential prescriptions. The operation to seize medicines from the illicit circulation of a pharmacy was carried out by employees of the Moscow Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The total amount of all seized drugs at the price for which they were sold by the pharmacy amounted to more than 700 thousand rubles. The police are going to initiate a criminal case on fraud and the acquisition or sale of property known to have been obtained by criminal means. Questions from law enforcement officers may also arise to the leadership of those medical institutions from which the medicines leaked, the source said.

New turn: a pharmacy in Moscow sold drugs stolen from hospitals