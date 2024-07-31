In Moscow, an engineer won almost 170 million rubles in the Sportloto lottery

A retired engineer from Moscow became a multimillionaire thanks to the Sportloto lottery “4 out of 20”. Sergey S. was lucky enough to win 170 million rubles. He decided to keep his identity a secret, but revealed some of his plans for the prize money.

Muscovite Becomes Multimillionaire in Retirement

An aircraft designer from Moscow, Sergey S., decided to take part in the Sportloto lottery “4 out of 20”. According to the rules of this game, to receive the super prize, the participant must guess all the numbers of the winning combination in two fields of the ticket. To increase the probability of winning, Sergey bought a multi-draw ticket for 1,250 rubles.

Photo: Alexander Manyuk / Kommersant

The man’s plan worked, and he won almost 170 million rubles (169,966,702 rubles). The man’s lucky combination was 13, 4, 5, 8 in the first field of the ticket and 5, 14, 17, 7 in the second. In the next 180 days, he will receive prize money minus tax in the amount of 25.4 million rubles.

As a result, Sergey will receive money on his bank account. 144 571 697 rubles

The lucky guy used his right to anonymity and refused to go public. It is known that the man has already retired. He spends the summer at his dacha with his wife. There he tends the garden and grills shashlik.

Sergey told the Stoloto press service that he would spend one part of the winnings on buying a car and divide the other part between his relatives. According to the man, he will decide later what to do with the remaining money.

A resident of the Chelyabinsk region won a record super prize in Sportloto

Despite the fairly large win, it cannot be called a record for the Sportloto lottery. The biggest jackpot in May 2024 was won by a resident of the Chelyabinsk region. The lucky lottery ticket brought him 607,032,698 prize rubles.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

The identity of the record holder was never revealed. The only information about the winner was that he bought a ticket in the Sportloto mobile app for 250 rubles. The previous winning record was 545 million rubles, this amount was drawn in August 2020.

There are three lottery billionaires in Russia

In Russia, there are not only lottery multimillionaires, but also billionaires, currently there are three of them. In January 2024, the name of the last of them, who hit the jackpot in the New Year’s draw of “Russian Lotto”, became known. It was Yuri Semenov from Tyumen, who works as a turner.

The winner compared the lottery to fishing: in his opinion, luck can come to a person at the most unexpected moment.