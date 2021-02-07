An elderly Moscow resident gave eight million rubles to preachers from TV for telephone prayers. Reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The 74-year-old pensioner tried unsuccessfully for a long time to call the program on the Astro-TV channel, where viewers can tell the healer about their health problems. Soon the woman was called back. The voice on the phone introduced himself as a member of the “international healing association” and offered a free consultation.

Then the Muscovite was persuaded to hold a telephone prayer ceremony for 22 thousand rubles, saying that the money would then be compensated by some international fund. “Healers” each time came up with new services for which the woman had to pay money, threatening health problems of relatives in case of refusal of the rituals.

As a result, the gullible woman transferred 8.2 million rubles to the scammers. She decided to contact the police after she told her son about everything. Since then, calls from scammers have not stopped. They threaten the pensioner and say they are not afraid of the police, Mash notes.

