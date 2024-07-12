Pediatrician Buyanova, accused in the case of fakes about the Russian Armed Forces, has been reinstated at work

Moscow pediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, accused under the article on fakes about the Russian army (RF Armed Forces), was reinstated at work – the Tushino Court found her dismissal illegal. This was reported by the Baza publication in Telegram-channel.

The judge also ordered that Buyanova be paid average wages for the forced absence (928 thousand rubles) and compensation for moral damages in the amount of 15 thousand rubles. In addition, the entry about the dismissal in the Russian woman’s work record book was declared invalid.

However, as he writes Telegram– the channel “Beware, News”, this decision does not affect the criminal case against the doctor – Buyanova remains in pretrial detention on charges that during an appointment she told the mother of a small patient that his father, who died in Ukraine, was a “legitimate target”. The woman herself insisted during the trial that she did not say such a thing.

By a court decision, Buyanova was sent to a pretrial detention center at the end of April. Initially, the former doctor was given a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions. The reason for tightening the preventive measure was the woman’s departure from Moscow. The lawyer called the arrest of his client illegal and emphasized that the ban on certain actions previously established by the court allowed Buyanova to leave the city without permission.