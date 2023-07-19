Due to heavy rains in Moscow, parks and a zoo were temporarily closed

In Moscow, due to heavy rains, all parks of culture and recreation, as well as the zoo, were temporarily closed. This is reported in Telegram– Mosgorpark canal.

“Friends, parks of culture and recreation are temporarily closed due to weather conditions and an unfavorable forecast. We will inform you about the working hours – we hope to see you soon, ”the message says.

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Fobos weather center, said that a third of the monthly rainfall fell in the capital during the day from July 18 to 19. During this period, 24 millimeters of rain fell in Moscow.

On July 18, in some districts of the capital, more than a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in less than an hour. In the period from 14:00 to 15:00, super-intensive precipitation hit the city. Many city streets were flooded.