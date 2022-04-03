Medinsky stressed that “there is no draft peace agreement ready for any meeting at a major level.”

He added that “talks with Ukraine will resume on Monday,” according to “Reuters”.

On Sunday, British military intelligence said that the Russian navy continues to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black and Azov seas, preventing the re-supply by sea.

Russia retains the ability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to entail high risks due to the time available for Ukrainian forces to prepare, the Defense Ministry said in a tweet on Twitter.

“The mines in the Black Sea pose a serious threat to maritime activity,” the ministry said.

The ministry’s report indicated that the source of the mines is not clear, but it is almost certain that their presence is a result of Russia’s naval activity in the region.